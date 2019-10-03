Tangipahoa Parish Fair Underway

"The Tangipahoa Parish Fair was originally created in 1888 making it the oldest fair in the State of Louisiana. It is commonly known as the Tangipahoa Parish Free Fair due to the fact that we do not charge a gate fee to enter the fairgrounds and is always held the first Saturday in October. The Fair is a perfect place for family and friends to come together for a day full of fun and memories. It is a family event that has something to offer all ages. Entertainment varies from live music, carnival rides, pie eating contest, cook-off, 4H exhibits, livestock show, Pioneer Town, Indian/Native American Village, School displays, a womanless pageant and much much more." - tangifair.org
- Wednesday, October 2 - Sunday, October 6, 2019
- Address
- Tangipahoa Parish Fair Grounds
- 400 Reid Ave.
- Amite, LA 70422
- Free Admission
Schedule:
- Thursday, October 3rd
- Senior Pageant-Under the Pavillion - 1:00pm
- Crescent City Rides Open on Midway - 3:00pm
- Friday, October 4th
- Parade
- Parade line up opens - 8:00am
- Parade rolls - 10:00am
- Midway opens - 9:00am
- High School Band Showcase after the parade
- Fair Stage #1 on Baseball Field
- Jambalaya cook off judging concludes
- Winner announced at 12:30pm.
- Spelling Bee - 1:00pm
- School awards and essay checks/awards after Spelling Bee
- Entertainment
- Main Stage #1 - Baseball Field
- Just for Fun - 1:00pm
- Clifton Brown - 4:00pm - 6:00pm
- The Domino's Band - 6:30pm - 8:30pm
- Ivory White - 9:00pm - 11:00pm
- Main Stage #1 - Baseball Field
- Parade
- Saturday, October 5th
- First Responders Youth Program - 8:00am - Noon
- Pet Show - Under the Pavilion - 9:0am
- Crescent City Rides open on Midway - 10:00am
- Pioneer Town opens with Live Demos all Day - 10:00am
- 4H Livestock Show - 10:00am
- 4H Cattle Show - 1:00pm
- Entertainment
- Main Stage #1 - Baseball Field
- Austin Stafford Band - 2:00pm - 5:00pm
- Bulletproof Band - 5:30pm - 7:30pm
- Chase Tyler Band - 8:00pm - 10:00pm
- Main Stage #1 - Baseball Field
- Sunday, October 6th
- Pageant
- Session 1
- Girls (0-8 years old) and Boys (0-3 years old)
- Registration opens at 9:00am
- Registration: $60
- Pageant begins at 10:30am
- Amite High School Auditorium
- 403 S. Laurel Street
- Amite, LA 70422
- Session 2
- Girls (9-17 years old)
- Registration opens at 3:00pm
- Registration: $70
- Pageant begins at 4:00pm
- Amite High School Auditorium
- 403 S. Laurel Street
- Amite, LA 70422
- Session 1
- Praise and Worship Service - 10:00am
- Crescent City Rides open on Midway - Noon - 6:00pm
- Cake Off
- Fairgrounds at 3:00pm
- Entries will be submitted for a taste test and presentation.
- Contestants may set up starting at noon.
- Judging will begin at 3:00pm at the Pavilion
- Cake Contest will allow for a junior division
- ALL exhibits must be removed by 3:00pm
- Entertainment
- Sunday Drive (Youth Praise Group from Amite First United Methodist Church) - Noon - 2:00pm
- Diakonos (Christian Contemporary Band) - 2:30pm
- Pageant
Click for more information about the Tangipahoa Parish Fair.