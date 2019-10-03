Tangipahoa Parish Fair Underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tangipahoa Parish Fair

"The Tangipahoa Parish Fair was originally created in 1888 making it the oldest fair in the State of Louisiana. It is commonly known as the Tangipahoa Parish Free Fair due to the fact that we do not charge a gate fee to enter the fairgrounds and is always held the first Saturday in October. The Fair is a perfect place for family and friends to come together for a day full of fun and memories. It is a family event that has something to offer all ages. Entertainment varies from live music, carnival rides, pie eating contest, cook-off, 4H exhibits, livestock show, Pioneer Town, Indian/Native American Village, School displays, a womanless pageant and much much more." - tangifair.org

Wednesday, October 2 - Sunday, October 6, 2019

Address Tangipahoa Parish Fair Grounds 400 Reid Ave. Amite, LA 70422

Free Admission

Schedule:

Thursday, October 3rd Senior Pageant-Under the Pavillion - 1:00pm Crescent City Rides Open on Midway - 3:00pm

Friday, October 4th Parade Parade line up opens - 8:00am Parade rolls - 10:00am Midway opens - 9:00am High School Band Showcase after the parade Fair Stage #1 on Baseball Field Jambalaya cook off judging concludes Winner announced at 12:30pm. Spelling Bee - 1:00pm School awards and essay checks/awards after Spelling Bee Entertainment Main Stage #1 - Baseball Field Just for Fun - 1:00pm Clifton Brown - 4:00pm - 6:00pm The Domino's Band - 6:30pm - 8:30pm Ivory White - 9:00pm - 11:00pm



Saturday, October 5th First Responders Youth Program - 8:00am - Noon Pet Show - Under the Pavilion - 9:0am Crescent City Rides open on Midway - 10:00am Pioneer Town opens with Live Demos all Day - 10:00am 4H Livestock Show - 10:00am 4H Cattle Show - 1:00pm Entertainment Main Stage #1 - Baseball Field Austin Stafford Band - 2:00pm - 5:00pm Bulletproof Band - 5:30pm - 7:30pm Chase Tyler Band - 8:00pm - 10:00pm



Sunday, October 6th Pageant Session 1 Girls (0-8 years old) and Boys (0-3 years old) Registration opens at 9:00am Registration: $60 Pageant begins at 10:30am Amite High School Auditorium 403 S. Laurel Street Amite, LA 70422 Session 2 Girls (9-17 years old) Registration opens at 3:00pm Registration: $70 Pageant begins at 4:00pm Amite High School Auditorium 403 S. Laurel Street Amite, LA 70422 Praise and Worship Service - 10:00am Crescent City Rides open on Midway - Noon - 6:00pm Cake Off Fairgrounds at 3:00pm Entries will be submitted for a taste test and presentation. Contestants may set up starting at noon. Judging will begin at 3:00pm at the Pavilion Cake Contest will allow for a junior division ALL exhibits must be removed by 3:00pm Entertainment Sunday Drive (Youth Praise Group from Amite First United Methodist Church) - Noon - 2:00pm Diakonos (Christian Contemporary Band) - 2:30pm



