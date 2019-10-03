St. Tammany Parish Fair is happening now

Posted 1:57 PM, October 3, 2019, by , Updated at 03:25PM, October 3, 2019

St. Tammany Parish Fair

  • Wednesday, October 2 - Sunday, October 6, 2019
  • Address
    • Walk-in Entrance: 1304 N Columbia Street, Covington, LA 70433
    • Drive-in Entrance: West Magee Street
  • Thursday, October 3
    • Main Stage
      • Gospel Night: 6:00pm - 9:00pm
    • Midway Rides
      • 5:00pm - 9:00pm
      • $20.00 Pay One Price
  • Friday, October 4
    • Parade
    • Rodeo
      • 8:00pm - 10:00pm
      • Under the covered arena
      • Tickets
        • On sale from 6:00pm - 8:00pm
        • Adults: $12
        • Children 12 years and under: $10
    • Rodeo Queen Contestant introductions and Crowning of the Rodeo Queen
      • 7:30pm
      • Rodeo Arena
    • Main Stage ($2 entrance fee after 3:00pm)
      • Opening Ceremony: 11:00am
      • 4-H Talent Showcase: Noon
        • (Sign-in behind the stage: 11:30am)
      • Cheer & Dance Team Competition: 1:00pm - 3:00pm
      • Pride Troup: 3:00pm
      • Ozone Songwriter Festival Preview: 4:00pm
      • Joe Sims & Doug Stepanek: 4:30pm - 6:30pm
      • Highway 190: 7:00pm - 10:00pm
    • Midway Rides ($2 entrance fee after 3:00pm)
      • 10:00am - 3:00pm
        • $20.00 Pay One Price
      • 3:00pm - 10:00pm
        • $25.00 Pay One Price
      • 10:00pm - Midnight
        • Individual Ride Tickets
  • Saturday, October 5
    • Rodeo
      • 8:00pm - 10:00pm
      • Under the covered arena
      • Tickets
        • On sale from 6:00pm - 8:00pm
        • Adults: $12
        • Children 12 years and under: $10
    • Main Stage ($2 entrance fee from 10:00am - 10:00pm)
      • Southern Patriot: Noon - 3:00pm
      • Michael Epstein: 3:00pm - 5:00pm
      • National WWII Museum Victory Belles: 6:00pm - 7:00pm
      • B Street Benny Band: 7:45 pm – 10:00 pm
    • Midway Rides ($2 entrance fee from 10:00am - 10:00pm)
      • 10:00am - 10:00pm
        • $25.00 Pay One Price
      • 10:00pm - Midnight
        • Individual Ride Tickets
    • Livestock
      • Dairy Cattle Show: 9:00am
      • Beef Cattle Show: following Dairy Show
      • Swine, Sheep & Goat Show: Noon or following the Beef Show
  • Sunday, October 6
    • Midway Rides ($2 entrance fee from 10:00am - 10:00pm)
      • 12:00pm - 6:00pm
        • $25.00 Pay One Price

Click here for the complete schedule.

Click here for more information about the St. Tammany Parish Fair.

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.