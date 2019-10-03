St. Tammany Parish Fair is happening now

- Wednesday, October 2 - Sunday, October 6, 2019
- Address
- Walk-in Entrance: 1304 N Columbia Street, Covington, LA 70433
- Drive-in Entrance: West Magee Street
- Thursday, October 3
- Main Stage
- Gospel Night: 6:00pm - 9:00pm
- Midway Rides
- 5:00pm - 9:00pm
- $20.00 Pay One Price
- Friday, October 4
- Parade
- Our very own Curt Sprang is the Grand Marshal!
- Parade Line Up: 9:00am
- Parade Begins: 10:00am
- Jefferson to Boston to Columbia to Fair Grounds
- Rodeo
- 8:00pm - 10:00pm
- Under the covered arena
- Tickets
- On sale from 6:00pm - 8:00pm
- Adults: $12
- Children 12 years and under: $10
- Rodeo Queen Contestant introductions and Crowning of the Rodeo Queen
- 7:30pm
- Rodeo Arena
- Main Stage ($2 entrance fee after 3:00pm)
- Opening Ceremony: 11:00am
- 4-H Talent Showcase: Noon
- (Sign-in behind the stage: 11:30am)
- Cheer & Dance Team Competition: 1:00pm - 3:00pm
- Pride Troup: 3:00pm
- Ozone Songwriter Festival Preview: 4:00pm
- Joe Sims & Doug Stepanek: 4:30pm - 6:30pm
- Highway 190: 7:00pm - 10:00pm
- Midway Rides ($2 entrance fee after 3:00pm)
- 10:00am - 3:00pm
- $20.00 Pay One Price
- 3:00pm - 10:00pm
- $25.00 Pay One Price
- 10:00pm - Midnight
- Individual Ride Tickets
- 10:00am - 3:00pm
- Saturday, October 5
- Rodeo
- 8:00pm - 10:00pm
- Under the covered arena
- Tickets
- On sale from 6:00pm - 8:00pm
- Adults: $12
- Children 12 years and under: $10
- Main Stage ($2 entrance fee from 10:00am - 10:00pm)
- Southern Patriot: Noon - 3:00pm
- Michael Epstein: 3:00pm - 5:00pm
- National WWII Museum Victory Belles: 6:00pm - 7:00pm
- B Street Benny Band: 7:45 pm – 10:00 pm
- Midway Rides ($2 entrance fee from 10:00am - 10:00pm)
- 10:00am - 10:00pm
- $25.00 Pay One Price
- 10:00pm - Midnight
- Individual Ride Tickets
- 10:00am - 10:00pm
- Livestock
- Dairy Cattle Show: 9:00am
- Beef Cattle Show: following Dairy Show
- Swine, Sheep & Goat Show: Noon or following the Beef Show
- Sunday, October 6
- Midway Rides ($2 entrance fee from 10:00am - 10:00pm)
- 12:00pm - 6:00pm
- $25.00 Pay One Price
- 12:00pm - 6:00pm
