Pedestrian killed in Assumption Parish crash

LABADIEVILLE, LA.- Shortly after 9:30 Tuesday night, State Troopers began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA 1247 near Robin Street.

The crash took the life of 30-year-old Krystal Meranta of Morgan City.

Investigators say that 23-year-old Jonathan Daigle of Labadieville was traveling east on LA 1247 in a 2011 Nissan Maxima.

As he approached Robin Street, Daigle encountered Meranta in the middle of the eastbound lane.

His vehicle struck Meranta and she sustained fatal injuries.

Daigle was properly restrained and was not injured.

Impairment is suspected on the part of Meranta and a toxicology report is pending.

Daigle submitted a breath sample and no alcohol was detected.

This crash remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.