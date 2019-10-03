Mandeville’s ‘Dragon Lady’ is at it again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANDEVILLE - Last December, WGNO brought you a story about a woman's unconventioanl Christmas display. And just weeks away from Halloween, she's back for more.

Author Diana Rowland, who often uses dragons in her popular stories, erected three inflatable dragons in her front yard last Halloween.

Halloween came and went... but Roland left her display up, and that apparently had her neighbors mad enough to spit fire.

The story quickly went viral and Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling even liked one of Rowland’s Tweets about the display, much to Rowland’s glee.

So here we are, October 3, and Rowland has erected seven dragons, all dressed in their Halloween best!

Will these dragons last through the new year... we can't wait to find out!