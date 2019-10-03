Mandeville Artists Guild showcasing beautiful art

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANDEVILLE, La.-- The Mandeville Artists Guild is giving exposure to artists in Mandeville.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez met with two artists who are doing their part with their art!

Elizabeth Impastato of Impastato Gallery & Art Therapy and Elayne Kuehler are two artists you should know in Mandeville.

Annual dues to join the Mandeville Artists Guild are $50. You must submit 5 pieces of work to join.

For more information on the Mandeville Artists Guild, click HERE.

For more information about Elayne Kuehler's art, click HERE.



For more information about Elizabeth Impastato's art, click HERE.

There will be an art show at Impastato Gallery & Art Therapy on Oct. 10th.