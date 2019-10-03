Just one girl on the football team in the history of Mandeville’s Lakeshore High

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANDEVILLE, La - She's only sixteen.

She's a Lakeshore High sophomore with more than honors English on her schedule.

WGNO News with a Twist features reporter Wild Bill Wood wonder what a day in her life is like.

It's busy.

When she's done with the week, at least she has Friday night to rest.

Well, not exactly.

She is on the football field.

It's the field of dreams where Megan Gettys is number eighteen and a kicker for the Lakeshore Titans.

Three times a week, for about an hour , Megan's in the weightroom with the guys.

Wild Bill asks the coach, "why did you want her on your football field?"

Coach Craig Jones says, "the accuracy she had with the kicks, something you obviously looking for in the kicking game and she's earned her position just like the other 72 guys on the team."

Megan was already a star on the school soccer team.

An athlete and a straight A student who gets the point.

Now she gets the extra points.