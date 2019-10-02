Watch the Who Dat Garbage Crew in action

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVER RIDGE, La - Personal trainer Guerre Fabacher is so into the New Orleans Saints this season that he got his garbage men in on the “Who Dat” action.

Fabacher quickly became friends with the crew from Ramelli Waste that works in his River Ridge neighborhood when he noticed them calling out “Who Dat” on Monday mornings after a Saints victory.

So the morning after the Saints outlasted the Dallas Cowboys for a 12 to 10 victory, Fabacher knew he wanted to do something special.

After getting up early and washing out three large trash cans, Fabacher flagged down his crew and set up an epic Who Dat stunt.

Fabacher filmed on his cell phone while Fransisco honked the garbage truck’s horn and Trellis, Carlos, and Quiency climbed inside the cans.

All three popped out of the garbage cans at Fabacher’s cue, adding the names of the three teams the Saints have beaten so far this season to the traditional “Who Dat” chant.

It all went smoothly, except for one take, when Trellis had a bit of trouble climbing out of his can, a blooper Fabacher included at the end of the video, which quickly accumulated 10,000 views on Facebook.

Beyond the Ramelli crew’s obvious enthusiasm for the Saints, Fabacher said he loves the way they approach their job.

“These garbage men are awesome,” he said. “They have a great attitude, and they love life. They have fun on the job going around town picking up our trash and definitely yelling the Who Dat spirit as they work.”