The Sazerac House Opens for Business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sazerac House

"The Sazerac cocktail gained fame in New Orleans in the 1850s and is served all around the world to this day. Now, it has its grandest home yet: The Sazerac House. This is your place to see how the Sazerac is part of the customs, traditions and culture of New Orleans. Discover the methods used in distilling Sazerac Rye, learn how we handcraft world famous Peychaud’s Bitters and join us for special experiences steeped in the unique character of the city that inspires it all." - sazerachouse.com

Click here for more information about the Sazerac House.