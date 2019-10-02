The Sazerac House Opens for Business

"The Sazerac cocktail gained fame in New Orleans in the 1850s and is served all around the world to this day. Now, it has its grandest home yet: The Sazerac House. This is your place to see how the Sazerac is part of the customs, traditions and culture of New Orleans. Discover the methods used in distilling Sazerac Rye, learn how we handcraft world famous Peychaud’s Bitters and join us for special experiences steeped in the unique character of the city that inspires it all." - sazerachouse.com
- Address
- 101 Magazine Street
- New Orleans, LA 70130
- Phone
- 504-910-0100
- Admission
- FREE
- Hours
- Wednesday - Saturday: 1:00pm - 6:00pm
- Explore the exhibits
- Complimentary Tours (Its suggested that you RSVP in advance)
Click here for more information about the Sazerac House.