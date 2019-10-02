× Teenager arrested for driving with Blood Alcohol Content five times the legal limit

THIBODAUX – The 17-year-old was arrested for for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (1st offense), headlamps for motor vehicles required, obscenity & reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of the the 17-year-old from Baker, LA.

On Friday, September 27, shortly before midnight, Thibodaux Police were notified of a reckless driver coming into the Thibodaux City Limits from Chackbay.

As officers responded to the area, the complainant advised that the subject operating the brown 2015 Chevrolet Traverse, had committed multiple traffic violations including traveling at high rates of speed, leaving the roadway and nearly causing several crashes, before pulling into the parking lot of a business located in the 600 block of North Canal Boulevard.

Once in the area, officers located that vehicle in question, at which time the driver identified as a 17-year-old juvenile was urinating near the driver side door of the vehicle.

The juvenile denied the reckless driving allegations, but officers suspected him of being intoxicated. After failing a series of Standardized Field Sobriety Testing, he was placed under arrest.

The juvenile later provided a breath sample, which rendered the results of 0.107g% Blood Alcohol Content.

This is more than five times the legal limit allowed for a driver under the age of 21.

The juvenile was issued a Misdemeanor Summons for his violations and later released pending a court date.