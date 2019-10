Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It is true.

It's True Food Kitchen now open in New Orleans.

The menu is designed by a doctor of integrative medicine who believes food can taste good and be good for you.

And Oprah is an investor.

On the menu, pizzas made from butternut squash. spaghetti squash casserole and a burger made from beets.

It goes on.

As gobbled up by WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild Bill Wood.