The first pick in the NBA draft gave his teammates a look at the bottom of his shoes Wednesday at practice.

Zion Williamson, elevated, and threw down a thunderous dunk.

Here’s the video from WGNO chief photographer Patrick Thomas.

Guard Frank Jackson said Williamson is "one of one."

The Pelicans lone home game in the preseason is Friday October 11th against Utah. Tip off at the Smoothie King Center is 7 pm.