LSU footballer Lanard Fournette leaves team, according to ESPN

BATON ROUGE – LSU running back Lanard Fournette has left the team, and the university, a source told ESPN on Wednesday.

Lanard graduated in May and withdrew from school on Wednesday.

The source said Lanard Fournette “just wants to move on with his life.”

Lanard is the younger brother of former LSU star and current Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette.

Lanard, a senior, carried the ball just 13 times for 36 yards and a touchdown in four games this season.

During his four years with the Tigers, he totaled just 162 rushing yards and two touchdowns.