Love It, Like It, Hate It: “Healthy” Chocolate Candy
If chocolate is your weakness, you’ll want to tune in for Molly’s rundown of her favorite chocolate ‘candy’ options on shelves, and which ones may seem better, but still best to avoid!
Note: Dark chocolate is always a good bet, just keep portions in check. Look for at least 70 percent cocoa for maximum antioxidants + fiber that’s naturally low in sugar.
LOVE IT!
Lily’s Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
- Per two cups: 130 calories, 11 grams fat, 14 grams carbs, 0 sugar, 4 grams protein
- Ingredients include cocoa, erythritol (main ingredient in Swerve), peanut flour, cocoa butter, stevia
LIKE IT!
- Per cup: 120 calories, 12 grams fat, 5 grams carbs, <1 gram sugar, 2 grams protein
- Ingredients include coconut butter, cacao, cacao butter, ground coffee, MCT oil, monkfruit
- Nutritionally, Keto Cups are good, but the taste + texture isn’t nearly as good as the Eat Fit Keto Cups by Swerve
Dark Chocolate Almonds
- Per ounce: 160 calories, 13 grams fat, 12 grams carbs, 7 grams sugar, 4 grams protein
- Dark chocolate + almonds are the two main ingredients
Justin’s Cashew Butter Covered Cashews (better alternative to white chocolate-covered peanuts)
- Per ounce: 180 calories, 14 grams fat, 11 grams carbs, 4 grams sugar (4 grams added sugar), 2 grams protein
- Organic cashews, organic cashews, sweetened with cane sugar
HATE IT!
- Per two cups: 230 calories, 15 grams fat, 21 grams carbs, 12 grams sugar (12 grams added sugar), 3 grams protein
- Sweetened with two types of cane sugar
UnReal Dark Chocolate Crispy Gems (natural alternative to M&Ms)
- Per ounce: 140 calories, 8 grams fat, 19 grams carbs, 15 grams sugar (15 grams added sugar), 2 grams protein
- Sweetened with sugar, organic cane sugar and tapioca starch
##
Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her articles in Thrive Global! Follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD – and check out her weekly podcast; just search ‘Molly Kimball’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app.