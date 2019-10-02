× Love It, Like It, Hate It: “Healthy” Chocolate Candy

If chocolate is your weakness, you’ll want to tune in for Molly’s rundown of her favorite chocolate ‘candy’ options on shelves, and which ones may seem better, but still best to avoid!

Note: Dark chocolate is always a good bet, just keep portions in check. Look for at least 70 percent cocoa for maximum antioxidants + fiber that’s naturally low in sugar.

LOVE IT!

Lily’s Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

Per two cups: 130 calories, 11 grams fat, 14 grams carbs, 0 sugar, 4 grams protein

Ingredients include cocoa, erythritol (main ingredient in Swerve), peanut flour, cocoa butter, stevia

LIKE IT!

Keto Cups by Eating Evolved

Per cup: 120 calories, 12 grams fat, 5 grams carbs, <1 gram sugar, 2 grams protein

Ingredients include coconut butter, cacao, cacao butter, ground coffee, MCT oil, monkfruit

Nutritionally, Keto Cups are good, but the taste + texture isn’t nearly as good as the Eat Fit Keto Cups by Swerve

Dark Chocolate Almonds

Per ounce: 160 calories, 13 grams fat, 12 grams carbs, 7 grams sugar, 4 grams protein

Dark chocolate + almonds are the two main ingredients

Justin’s Cashew Butter Covered Cashews (better alternative to white chocolate-covered peanuts)

Per ounce: 180 calories, 14 grams fat, 11 grams carbs, 4 grams sugar (4 grams added sugar), 2 grams protein

Organic cashews, organic cashews, sweetened with cane sugar

HATE IT!

Justin’s Nut Butter Cups

Per two cups: 230 calories, 15 grams fat, 21 grams carbs, 12 grams sugar (12 grams added sugar), 3 grams protein

Sweetened with two types of cane sugar

UnReal Dark Chocolate Crispy Gems (natural alternative to M&Ms)

Per ounce: 140 calories, 8 grams fat, 19 grams carbs, 15 grams sugar (15 grams added sugar), 2 grams protein

Sweetened with sugar, organic cane sugar and tapioca starch

