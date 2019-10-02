Justice Department tells White House to preserve notes of Trump’s calls with foreign leaders

The Justice Department told White House personnel on Wednesday that they must preserve all notes regarding President Donald Trump’s meetings and phone calls with foreign leaders.

“Defendants today instructed relevant personnel to preserve the information,” Justice Department lawyers told a federal judge in a court filing.

The question of whether the White House was preserving the information arose in federal court Tuesday, following government transparency and historical archivist groups’ emergency request to maintain the notes from the Trump-Volodymyr Zelensky July 25 call and other Trump discussions with world leaders.

Wednesday’s directive to the Justice Department, the statement said, “further supplements pre-existing instructions to all White House personnel to preserve all presidential records, whether in hard-copy or electronic form.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.