Get the Skinny in the Kitchen with Swerve | Chocolate Chip Protein Muffins [GF, Low Carb]

Ben adapted his famous Blueberry Protein Muffins to add a chocolate-y twist! Power-up with this deliciously indulgent breakfast or snack on the run!

Chocolate Chip Protein Muffin Recipe

Makes 8 servings

Ingredients:

1 cups fine ground almond flour

1/4 cup coconut flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup unsweetened protein powder

1 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

2 TBS cup melted unsalted butter

1/2 cup Granular Swerve

2 large eggs (room temperature)

1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk (room temperature)

2 TBS plain Greek yogurt, 2% low fat

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ to ¾ cup of dark chocolate chips or sugar free chips

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line 8 wells of a standard muffin pan with muffin papers. Stir together the dry ingredients in a medium-sized bowl; set aside. Whisk together the melted butter, Swerve, eggs, almond milk, yogurt and vanilla extract. Stir the dry mixture into the wet ingredients. Scrape the bottom and sides of the bowl and continue to mix just until blended.

Fold in the chocolate chips, then fill the muffin cups almost full. Bake for 17-20 minutes, until a cake tester inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean.

Remove the muffins from the oven, and after 5 minutes transfer them to a rack to cool or eat warm.

Ben’s Tip: They are delish warm!

Per serving: 140 calories, 9 grams fat, 2.5 grams saturated fat, 300 mg sodium, 17 grams carbohydrate (3 grams net carbs), 2 grams fiber, 2 grams sugar (0 added sugar), 9 grams protein.

