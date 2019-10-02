Ambush Reggae Band performs on the Twist Stage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The International Arts Festival NOLA is coming back!

To celebrate, the organizers are hosting several events this weekend for the countdown to the festival.

Before Hurricane Katrina, the International Arts Festival NOLA existed in different forms (like the Reggae Riddims Festival) and brought big names of world music and art to New Orleans.

The Ambush Reggae Band is part of the Countdown to the festival. They stopped by the Twist Stage to give us a taste of what they will be playing Saturday (Oct. 5) at Epic Center, 3220 General De Gaulle Drive, New Orleans. Doors open at 9pm.

Here's the schedule for The Countdown to International Arts Festival: NOLA 2020.

International Arts Foundation presents: A Weekend of the African Experience, 400 Years Later

Friday, October 4th

In association with the Center for African & African American Studies at Southern University of New Orleans

Poetry: Starring the Legendary, Jamaican Poet Mutabaruka and Nigerian poetry sensation Wana (Wana-Wana) Udobang, New Orleans poets Chuck Perkins and Michael “Quess” Moore

Music: Claude Bryant and the Uptown All-Stars

Southern University of New Orleans Auditorium, 8 p.m.

Ticket Prices: SUNO students & staff with ID $20, GA $39 and Friends of the Foundation $100

Saturday, October 5th

Music: an African jam session - Reggae, Afrobeat, Latin and New Orleans sounds with Ambush Reggae Band and Afro Cuban Band Alexi Marti at Epic Center, 3220 General De Gaulle Drive, New Orleans

Doors: 9 p.m.

Tickets: $20

Sunday, October 6th