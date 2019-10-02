× A WWII-era B-17 bomber has crashed at an airport near Hartford, Connecticut

A World War II-era B-17 bomber crashed Wednesday morning while trying to land at Connecticut’s Bradley International Airport, and a fire and rescue operation is underway, officials said.

The airport is closed as a result of the crash, which happened at about 10 a.m. ET, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

At least six patients from the crash are expected to be taken to Hartford Hospital, said hospital spokesman Shawn Mawhiney.

The vintage Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress crashed at the end of a runway as its pilot tried to land, the FAA said in a statement.

It is a civilian-registered aircraft, not flown by the military, the FAA said. The plane belonged to the Collings Foundation, the airport said on Twitter.

A “Wings of Freedom Tour,” featuring the B-17 and other aircraft, was scheduled at the airport this week, from Monday to Thursday, the foundation said on its website.

As part of the tour, people could purchase various experiences aboard the featured aircraft, including flights, the website says.

CNN couldn’t immediately reach the Collings Foundation for comment.

The airport is in Windsor Locks, about a 15-mile drive north of Hartford.

This story is developing.