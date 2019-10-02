13,000 without power in Gentilly area

UPDATE: Entergy reported that all power had been restored by 4 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS – A massive power outage plunged around 13,000 Entergy customers into darkness this afternoon.

The outage stretches from the shores of Lake Pontchartrain near the campus of the University of New Orleans all the way to the edge of the French Quarter, according to an outage map provided by Entergy.

The entire Gentilly area appears to be hardest hit.

Entergy has not said what caused the outage or when power will be switched back on.

Classes were cancelled for the rest of the day at UNO because of the outage:

Classes canceled for rest of day and evening due to power outage. Non-essential employees are released. pic.twitter.com/HDh9RywNEU — University of New Orleans (@UofNO) October 2, 2019

The power went out on Dillard University’s campus as well: