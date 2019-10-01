WGNO to broadcast National Anthem before morning newscasts

WGNO has begun to broadcast the Star-Spangled Banner each morning before our morning newscasts.

WGNO joins the 197 Nexstar stations that have begun daily broadcasts of the United States National Anthem to kick off each day.

The renditions of the National Anthem played on WGNO in Nexstar’s singer/songwriter series will showcase multiple emerging singers and songwriters who will record unique versions of the song at Belmont University’s Ocean Way Studios.

“Nexstar’s core mission is to provide exceptional service to the local communities where we operate across America through our organization-wide commitment to localism, unbiased local broadcast journalism and telling the local stories that matter to our viewers and their families,” Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., President Tim Busch said. “Nexstar’s local teams take great pride in their ability to bring the local communities they serve together and that is why we are excited to partner with BMI and Belmont University to broadcast this new daily series featuring the Star-Spangled Banner that will air 365 days of each year. This unique collaboration supports higher education in business for the music and entertainment industry, while providing aspiring professional artists and songwriters a national distribution platform to showcase their respective talents. We look forward to returning the time-honored tradition of including the National Anthem in our stations’ broadcasts with this new partnership.”

All musical genres will be highlighted during the series.

The National Anthem will air on WGNO every morning at 3:58 a.m.