Tulane at Army Preview: McMillan said he has sleepless nights thinking about success in 2019, Montano to meet bone marrow recipient

With a win Saturday at Army, Tulane will be off to its best start since 1998, when the Green Wave won all 12 games it played.

Tulane is favored by a field goal for a game that kicks off Saturday at 11 am central time at Michie Stadium at West Point, NY.

Quarterback Justin McMillan has won 8 of his 10 starts as the Tulane quarterback, and one of those losses was early this season to Auburn, a top 10 ranked team.

McMillan said he understands the importance of his final season of college football, to he and to his Tulane family.

Tulane is seeking a third straight win, something not done since the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

The Wave is number one in the country in red zone offense, 9th in rushing offense, and 32nd in scoring offense.

At Saturday's game, Tulane graduate transfer, center Christian Montano will re-united with 45 year old Jim Calhoun. Calhoun, battling cancer, was the recipient of Montano's bone marrow in a surgery performed in early 2018.

Tulane won the last meeting with Army 21-17, in 2017 in New Orleans.