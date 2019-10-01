Test Kitchen Taylor: Rosh Hashana Salsa!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

It's the final night of the Jewish holiday Rosh Hashana, and Test Kitchen Taylor is making an unusual dish for the holiday.

Rosh Hashana Salsa

1 green apple

1 red apple

1 pomegranate

1 jalapeno

3 mint leaves

4 tablespoons honey

1 tsp cinnamon

2 tablespoons lemon juice

salt to taste

Dice apples and jalapeno.

Combine with pomegranate seeds and chopped mint leaves.

Mix with honey, cinnamon and lemon juice.

Salt to taste, and serve with matzoh.

