Pelicans begin training camp

Posted 6:10 PM, October 1, 2019, by

Metairie, La. -- The Pelicans opened-up training camp Tuesday morning ahead of the 2019-2020 season. The team worked out at their newly renovated training facility in Metairie for nearly three hours before meeting with the media.

This year's Pelicans' team has a lot of young players, including top draft pick Zion Williamson. As he gets acclimated to the NBA, he's more focused on getting the system down than anything else.

"I think a lot of players have it because you don't want to mess up-- especially me," Williamson said. "I'm a rookie. I don't want to be the reason the whole team has to stop to do something so I do over-think things sometimes."

But according to his teammates, it didn't seem like he was over-thinking at all. It just seemed like he was ready to learn and soak-up as much advice as possible.

"Today I think he did well," said Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday. "I don't think he over-thought anything. He asks questions. That's not over-thinking. Always ask questions. He doesn't want to be wrong and that's a good thing-- especially defensively. Asking questions, seeing where he's supposed to be worrying about the scheme so he did a great job today."

