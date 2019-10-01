× Pedestrian killed on I-10 in Slidell

SLIDELL, LA.– On Tuesday at approximately 1:30 am, State Troopers responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on the Interstate 10 westbound entrance ramp from US 190 in St. Tammany Parish.

31-year-old Chad Hart of Covington was killed in the crash.

Troopers have determined that the crash occurred as Hart was walking westbound in the middle of the entrance ramp, when he was struck by a 2004 Ford Expedition.

The Expedition was driven by 42-year-old Shane Crawford of Slidell.

Hart sustained severe injuries in the crash. He was transported to an area hospital, where he ultimately died.

As part of the investigation, blood samples were collected for scientific analysis. Crawford was properly restrained and was uninjured in the crash.

Crawford provided Troopers with a breath sample, which registered over the legal limit.

Crawford was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail for Vehicular Homicide.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.