Over 100 Louisiana restaurants fined for not labeling foreign seafood

Over 100 restaurants have been cited by the Louisiana Department of Public Health for violating the new seafood labeling law.

To keep Louisiana seafood lovers safe and happy with the food they eat, the state issued a seafood label law, that requires all Louisiana restaurant owners and seafood shops to disclose exactly where their seafood comes from. It went into an effect in early September, and since then the Department of Health has cited 102 violations. “These are non-critical violations. The intent of the law was not to cite someone for a violation that could harm anybody’s health. It’s just simply that they’re labeled so the consumers can tell where it’s coming from,” said Bob Johannessen.

According to our sister station in Baton Rouge, Bob Johannessen, a spokesperson for the Department of Health, says that even though these violations don’t pose a direct health risk, it’s still important to put seafood labels on display. Any restaurants or shops that don’t comply will be in violation of the state’s sanitary code.

Health inspections can be searched by establishment, but not type of violation, on the state’s website.