New Orleans man arrested for multiple bank robberies

NEW ORLEANS – FBI agents have arrested the man they believe is responsible for two September bank robberies.

FBI New Orleans Field Office Special Agent in Charge Bryan Vorndran announced the arrest and of 30-year-old Byron Watson, for his alleged involvement in the two bank robberies.

The first robbery occurred on Tuesday, September 10, at Total Choice Federal Credit Union, 100 Palmetto Drive in LaPlace.

The second robbery occurred on Thursday, September 26, at Fidelity Bank, 9099 Jefferson Highway, in Jefferson.

During both robberies, Watson approached the teller counter and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency, Watson fled the bank in a white pickup truck.

Watson was taken into custody without incident on September 27 through a cooperative effort between the FBI’s New Orleans Violent Crime Task Force (NOVCTF), Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, and St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Watson was transported to the St. Bernard Parish jail and charged with two counts of bank robbery.

The public is reminded that criminal complaints, such as this, contain only charges and are not evidence of guilt.

Defendants are presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.