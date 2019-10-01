× Hottest and Driest September on record in New Orleans

You might have guessed it…but it’s now official. September 2019 was the hottest & driest on record in New Orleans and much of south Louisiana since record keeping began.

The average temperature in New Orleans in September was an astounding 85.3 degrees.

7 daily record high temperatures and 8 daily record warm minimum temperatures set in New Orleans this past month alone.

In addition, less than a quarter of an inch of rainfall was measured the entirety of the month. We typically average more than 5 inches of rainfall during a typical September. Unfortunately, we are now entering October, which is historically one of the driest months of the year.