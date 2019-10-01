Deposition for House impeachment investigation delayed

The House committees investigating President Donald Trump and Ukraine have delayed one of the depositions planned for this week, but former US special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker will appear on Thursday, according to an aide.

The aide said Monday that the testimony of former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, which had been scheduled for Wednesday, would now occur next Friday, following “the agreement of both the Committees and counsel.”

Three committees — the House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Oversight panels — have scheduled the depositions as part of their probe into whether the President solicited help from a foreign government to dig up dirt on his political opponent, after a whistleblower filed a complaint about the President’s July 25 call with the new Ukrainian President and an alleged cover up. The committee will also meet with Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson on Friday on the subject.

Yovanovitch and Volker were two of the five depositions that the committees have scheduled during the next two weeks while Congress is on recess. But on Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused the Democrats of “bullying” the State Department employees it wanted to testify, and said in a letter to House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel that the committee’s schedule for depositions was not feasible and did not provide “adequate time for the Department and its employees to prepare.”

Volker, however, is no longer a State Department official after he resigned last week following the release of the whistleblower complaint and transcript of the President’s call.