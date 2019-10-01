Carla’s Kitchen: Southern Charm Bistreaux & Bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS – On this Carla’s Kitchen, I take you to the new Louisiana cuisine restaurant in Gretna, Southern Charm Bistreaux & Bar. Westbank natives, the Lagniappe Hospitality Group, Executive Chefs Louis Brown and Sam Faciane, Edward Goodrich and Kendall Bussey, teamed up to open this new concept to Gretna.

The restaurant opened in early September 2019 on Belle Chasse Highway, in what used to house O’Briens Grille. Chef Louis Brown says, "We wanted to do something different than any restaurant in this region is doing. The recipes were made by Chef Sam and I and we wanted to put all our hard work over the years and just combine it together.”

They offer an express lunch menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and brunch on Sundays. They serve complimentary cornbread to every table—a different flavor every day.

"We have pot roast that is slow-cooked overnight stuffed with garlic. All those things have a southern feel like you’re eating at grandmothers or mom's house," says Chef Louis.

Popular appetizers include, the Magnolia Mushrooms, Bayou Rolls, and grilled chicken wings. "We take our chicken wings and we grill them with Cajun seasonings. We put a little garlic butter glaze on it and we put our house seasoning on it. Served with sundried tomato aioli," says Chef Louis.

The most popular entree is the Eggplant Napoleon. It’s fried eggplant tower smothered in a garlic seafood cream sauce.

Chef Louis says, "This has been our dream. Coming back to the Westbank where we are all born and raised to give people from our hometown, our home region something to be proud about to get on the Westbank."

