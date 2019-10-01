Can it be true? The Who at Jazz Fest?

NEW ORLEANS – Did Pete Townshend let the cat out of the bag?

The Who’s lead guitarist took to Instagram to discuss some of the band’s upcoming performances.

In his video, he explains that lead singer Roger Daltrey has bronchitis, and they will have to re-schedule and re-perform a few shows.

But Pete also mentions a trip to New Orleans for the 2020 Jazz and Heritage Festival.

Organizers of Jazz Fest 2020 have yet to publicly acknowledge Townshend’s statement.

During last year’s Jazz Fest debacle, after the Rolling Stones canceled, and then replacements Fleetwood Mac canceled, there were unfounded reports stating that The Who was next up on the replacement list.

