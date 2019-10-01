× A September to remember

If you thought it was really hot and dry this past September you’d be right. Officially at Armstrong International Airport it was the hottest and driest September on record. The average temperature means highs and lows through the month. The previous record was 85.2 back in 2016.

October is starting off in much the same fashion. The reason for all of this is a large area of high pressure across the eastern portion of the country. That ridge in the east is leading to a strong trough in the west where many locations already feel like winter. The national temperatures on Tuesday morning really show the pattern well. A bunch of heat from the Great Lakes to the Gulf Coast. Meanwhile we are seeing widespread 30s and 40s to the northwest where the trough is located.

At this point the ridge stays in place through the week. Look for low 90s each day through at least Saturday. There are indications however that the first true fall airmass will be moving in around Tuesday or Wednesday of next week, but it is still too early to know exactly how cool it will get.