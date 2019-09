NEW ORLEANS – Storyland held its grand re-opening celebration on Saturday, and it was a total success!

Nearly 35 years after the last major renovation, the revitalization brought in four new exhibits and updated the existing beloved exhibits New Orleanians know so well.

City Park’s focus for the revitalization included: incorporating STEM and interactive-play for the whole family, increasing ADA accessibility for more exhibits, and increasing inclusion.

See photos from the event below.