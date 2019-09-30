× Miley Cyrus posts cryptically about ‘goodbyes’

We get it Miley Cyrus, you are super single.

The singer/actress is apparently out here living her best life — at least on Instagram — and sharing some words about it.

Cyrus, who split last month from actor husband Liam Hemsworth after less than a year, recently posted some photos on her official social media accounts that had followers talking.

Along with the photos, which appear to have been taken in the desert Southwest, a scantily clad Cyrus has some thoughts.

“I’m more of a man than you’ll ever be, & more of a woman than you’ll ever get!” – Jonathan Larson repost @samsmith,” one caption read.

Singer Sam Smith recently shared on a Twitter thread that, “After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out” and wants to be referred to with the gender pronouns “they/them.”

Cyrus also posted a photo of herself with the caption, “Goodbyes are never easy…but g2g.”

She and Hemsworth met in 2009 on the set of their film “The Last Song,” and were on-again, off-again before he proposed in 2012.

That engagement was called off, but the couple got back together in 2015.

In December 2018, the pair surprised fans after news broke of their private wedding ceremony at her home in Franklin, Tennessee.

There was even more shock in August when they announced they were through.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus said in a statement at the time. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

It’s not the first time Cyrus has gone public in a way that made followers think she was referencing her breakup.

Days after their split she dropped a music video for her breakup song “Slide Away” which had people interpreting the lyrics as being about her and Hemsworth.

Less than a week later Hemsworth filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for his petition, according to court documents obtained by CNN.

Prior to filing, Hemsworth posted on Instagram and wished his ex the best.

“Hi all,” Hemsworth wrote, “Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.”