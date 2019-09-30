Less than one month out from WE WILL ROCK YOU: The Musical by Queen

NEW ORLEANS – Let the countdown begin. We are just 28 days away from the Saenger event, WE WILL ROCK YOU: The Musical by Queen.

WE WILL ROCK YOU is a quirky, eccentric and heartfelt story of outsiders. WE WILL ROCK YOU follows two revolutionaries, Galileo and Scaramouche, on a quest to save rock n’ roll in a post-apocalyptic world where there are no musical instruments and rock n’ roll has died.

Galileo and Scaramouche will join a small group of societal outcasts, the Bohemians, as they fight to take back the iPlanet from the all-powerful Globalsoft, led by the Killer Queen. They will fight for freedom, individuality and the rebirth of rock n roll.

For one night only, fans can break free and enjoy a night filled with the greatest hits from Queen.

Rain or shine, we will rock you, at 8 P.M. on October 29, at the Saenger Theatre.

Tickets start at $40 and are on sale now.

“A concert is not a live rendition of our album. It’s a theatrical event.” – Freddie Mercury

Since 2002 over 16 million theatre-goers in 19 countries have been thrilled by this awe-inspiring production which is based on the songs of Queen with a book by Ben Elton (The Young Ones, Blackadder, Popcorn).

Elton fashioned this futuristic story around more than 24 of Queen’s biggest hit songs including: We Are the Champions, Radio Ga Ga, I Want To Break Free, Somebody To Love, Killer Queen, Don’t Stop Me Now, Under Pressure, Bohemian Rhapsody, Another One Bites The Dust and, of course, We Will Rock You.

WE WILL ROCK YOU reflects the scale and spectacle that marked Queen’s live performances and earned the band its pinnacle position in rock history. With Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor as music supervisors and “a band without parallel in the theatre” behind the cast, the audience can expect WE WILL ROCK YOU to rock as fiercely as the best of Queen’s concerts.