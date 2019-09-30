× Former Louisiana State Senator Heulette Fontenot killed in Livingston Parish crash

LIVINGSTON, LA.- Shortly before 11:30 am on Sunday, State Troopers began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on Frost Rd. south of Interstate 12 in Livingston Parish.

The crash took the life of 58-year-old former Louisiana State Senator Huelette Fontenot of Denham Springs.

Investigators say that the crash occurred as Fontenot was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 63 in a 2013 Honda Civic.

At the same time, a 2013 Lexus E35 was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 63.

For reasons still under investigation, Fontenot failed to yield and made a left turn into the path of the Lexus.

This resulted in the Lexus striking the Honda on its passenger side door.

Fontenot was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he ultimately died from his injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Lexus were properly restrained and sustained minor injuries.

Impairment is unknown at this time, but toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis.

Huelette Fontenot served in the State Senate from 2000 to 2008.

Before that, he was a State Representative from 1996 to 2000.