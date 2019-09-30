× An Adele and Beyoncé duet? Not so fast

We knew it was too good to be true.

The internet was all abuzz this weekend with news that Adele and Beyoncé had apparently collaborated on a song with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

It all started when One Republic frontman Ryan Tedder told radio station Z100 New York that it was happening on the band’s new album.

“We have one song featuring Beyoncé and Adele with a Chris Martin piano solo on the bridge,” Tedder said.

But a rep for Tedder told CNN Monday that he was just joking.

Not only would an A and Bey duet have been everything (for the record we totally are coining them that) given their star power, but we really wanted it for Adele.

She’s famously been a member of the Bey Hive for years, and was all of us when Beyoncé performed at Coachella.

And who can forget that Adele honored that in her 2017 Grammys speech, after she won album of the year for “25”? Adele said she couldn’t possibly accept the award, which Beyoncé was also up for.

“And I’m very humbled and I’m very grateful and gracious. But my artist of my life is Beyoncé,” Adele said tearfully. “And this album to me, the “Lemonade” album, is just so monumental. Beyoncé, it’s so monumental.”

For the record, Tedder worked on the “25” album and shared in that award. He also co-wrote a few Beyoncé tunes, including “Halo.”

CNN also has reached out to reps for the other artists for comment.