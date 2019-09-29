Stars from ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ franchise meet fans at The New Orleans Comic Con

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENNER, La.-- The New Orleans Comic Con hosted by Mighty Con made its way to the Pontchartrain Convention & Civic Center this weekend.

Comic book writers, artists, costumes, video games, and toys were all a part of this year's Comic Con.

There were even special celebrity guests on-hand to meet with fans.

WGNO's Kenny Lopez caught up with a few of the stars from 'The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' franchise. He met Tracy Lynn Cruz who played the Yellow Power Ranger on 'Power Rangers Turbo' and 'Power Rangers In Space.' He also met Carla Perez who played "Rita Repulsa" on 'The Mighy Morphin Power Rangers.'

"We've been around since 1993. They are still filming out in New Zealand. For me it is a great opportunity. I'm so proud and humbled that we have been able to stand the test of time," Perez said.

"Knowing that what I've done 20 something years ago is still making an impact today. That's why I love doing these conventions because the fans keep bringing me back. Hearing their stories, and it is very humbling and I love it. I love the support that we get," Tracy Lynn Cruz said.