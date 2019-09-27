× Will you be at the Dome on Sunday? If so, here are some policies you need to be aware of.

NEW ORLEANS – Updated security, parking, and bag policies you need to know before Sunday’s game.

The New Orleans Saints will take on the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday, September 29 at 7:20 PM in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

All gates at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome open at 5:00 P.M. with the exception of Gate A Ground Level, which opens to Suite and ADA patrons at 4:00 P.M.

Champions Square will open at 4:00 P.M. along with club XLIV & Opening Act.

To assist fans in preparing for the game, please read through the following updated policies about the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and Champions Square.

PARKING POLICY

Due to increased security measures at all NFL stadiums, SMG New Orleans will implement enhanced vehicle screening of all vehicles that pass through and park within a 100-foot perimeter of the stadium. Vehicles parked in the A, B and C lanes of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome parking garages will be subject to security screenings at every home game. Enhanced vehicle screening will consist of an EOD canine sweep. All EOD canine searches will take place outside of the parking garages prior to entry. Only vehicles parking within the 100-foot perimeter will be subject to the enhanced EOD canine search. For more information on this policy, please click here.

As mandated by the NFL, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome uses walk-through metal detectors during Saints games at all entry gates to enhance safety and security.

The NFL “clear bag” policy has been modified for the 2019 season. The following are the only bags permitted into the Superdome:

– Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12.”

– One-gallon clear plastic bags (Ziploc bag or similar).

– Small clutch bags no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″, with or without a handle or strap.

– Diaper bags must comply with the NFL’s clear bag policy.

– An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection and tagging.

NOTE: The following bags are no longer permitted:

– Clear backpacks / Clear fanny packs.

PREGAME AT CHAMPIONS SQUARE

Get your game face on and head to Champions Square, club XLIV, and Opening Act before the Saints kick-off in the Dome!

It’s free and open to the public three hours before every Saints home game. Your Champions Square experience will include live entertainment, frosty drinks and delicious food. For more information about Game Days at Champions Square, click here.

club XLIV is an indoor lounge featuring high-end furnishings, flat screen televisions and a premium bar and is conveniently located next to the stage in Champions Square.

Opening Act, adjacent to the Square, is an additional option for your Saints game day experience that offers tasty food for purchase. It’s a great spot to have a drink and watch NFL pregame shows!

In addition to the great food and beverage offerings available for purchase throughout the Square, popular food trucks Diva Dawg, Frencheeze and Dixie Concessions will also be on-site.

Live entertainment will also return to Champions Square to get fans ready to cheer on the Saints. This week, the Phunky Monkeys will excite fans with musical entertainment on the stage.

NOTE: Outside beverages will not be permitted into Champions Square on Saints Game Days.