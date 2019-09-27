What are the odds? Saints and Cowboys plus Burrow for Heisman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A big game on tap for Sunday night when the Cowboys come in to take on the Saints. The line moved for this game after the Drew Brees injury and then moved again after the Saints win in Seattle. Get all the details plus what to expect from the game with a somewhat biased Jason Logan of Covers.com.

After that Hank Allen and Jason talk about the odds for the NFC south. The Saints are still the runaway favorites to win the division.

And Joe Burrow continues to put up gaudy numbers at LSU this season. What has that done for his Heisman trophy odds? Hint: he's the second highest favorite to bring home the trophy.