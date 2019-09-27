Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden receives towering sculpture by Ugo Rondinone

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA) announced the addition of a large-scale sculpture by contemporary Swiss artist Ugo Rondinone to the Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden expansion.

The 6.5-acre expansion, which opened to the public in May of 2019, builds on the success of the museum’s original five-acre Besthoff Sculpture Garden, widely regarded as one of the top sculpture gardens in the world.

The comprehensive garden is now home to more than 90 sculptures representing the 19th century to the present. The sculpture garden is free and open to the public, seven days a week.

Entitled The Sun, Ugo Rondinone’s monumental gilded bronze sculpture evokes the artist’s ongoing practice of marrying organic forms such as trees, branches and foliage with neo-romantic themes.

The celestial sculpture finds itself at home in the midst of the Besthoff Sculpture Garden expansion, which emphasizes environmental impact and the natural features of the land and water.

“This towering, significant work by Ugo Rondinone takes its place within the garden landscape as yet another focal point for visitors to the garden,” said Susan Taylor, NOMA’s Montine McDaniel Freeman Director.

The Sculpture Garden is open 7 days a week with free admission.

Summer Hours | April 1 – September 30 | 10 am – 6 pm

Winter Hours | October 1 – March 31 | 10 am – 5 pm

Closed Endymion Saturday, Lundi Gras, Mardi Gras, Voodoo Fest weekend, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.