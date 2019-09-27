22-year-old faces mandatory lifetime prison sentence if convicted of New Orleans East murder

NEW ORLEANS – On Thursday, District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office secured a murder indictment against the gunman accused of beating, robbing and fatally shooting a man at a New Orleans East bus stop on Thanksgiving Day 2016.

Charges against 22-year-old Erin Alonzo include the second-degree murder of 22-year-old Terrance Jackson, armed robbery, and obstruction of justice in a homicide investigation.

Alonzo, faces a mandatory lifetime prison sentence if convicted of the murder charge, 10 to 99 years if convicted of armed robbery, and up to 40 years if found guilty on the obstruction count.

Jackson had walked to a bus stop at the corner of Dwyer Road and Mayo Boulevard with his backpack shortly before 1:30 P.M. on Nov. 24, 2016.

NOPD officers say he was seated on the bus stop bench, when he was confronted by Alonzo.

According to investigators, the two struggled over the victim’s backpack, but Alonzo overpowered Jackson in the street, shot him in the head, and fled the scene with the backpack. Jackson died at a hospital the following day.

Police investigators gathered physical evidence from the scene, submitting some of it to the Louisiana State Police crime lab for genetic analysis. A sample from the evidence later was found to match a sample taken from Alonzo following an arrest on suspicion of carjacking. The sample was stored in the federal CODIS database (Combined DNA Index System).

Investigators obtained a search warrant for a buccal swab from Alonzo, which in 2019 confirmed the DNA sample match.

Further investigation uncovered data records placing Alonzo’s phone in the area of the shooting around the time the incident occurred.

Alonzo was arrested in Covington on June 6, 2019, by members of the US Marshals Service Fugitive Apprehension Task Force and St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office deputies.