Marrero man found guilty of setting cars on fire in Covington

COVINGTON, LA.– District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that a St. Tammany Parish jury found Shane Perez, 38, of Marrero, guilty of Aggravated Arson.

The charge usually carries a penalty of six to 20 years in prison but, due to his prior criminal history, the defendant is facing up to forty (40) years in prison when he is sentenced by District Judge Scott Gardner.

Perez has prior convictions for burglary, domestic abuse of a child, driving while intoxicated, and several batteries.

In the early morning hours of September 21, 2017, the victim, her two daughters and her boyfriend awoke to the sound of a car alarm going off outside her Covington home.

When the boyfriend went outside to investigate, he discovered that both his and the victim’s vehicles were in flames.

The victim called emergency services and the residents evacuated the home as the flames spread from the completely destroyed vehicles to the home.

When Police arrived at the scene, the victim informed them that Perez, her ex-boyfriend, had spent a week harassing her and had threatened to burn her and her boyfriend’s vehicles.

These threats included several text messages, 147 calls, and 40 voicemails.

Investigators were able to establish that Perez’s vehicle was in the area at the time of the arson and he was arrested the following day.

The jury voted unanimously on the guilty verdict after little over an hour of deliberation.