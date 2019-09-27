× Here’s a long list of ways you can help the family of slain Mandeville PD Captain Vincent Liberto

MANDEVILLE, LA — People are rallying to help the family of a slain Mandeville police officer. Captain Vincent Liberto was shot and killed by a suspect during a police chase on Friday, September 20.

Two banks, Resource and Hancock/Whitney, are collecting cash donations for the family. There’s also a Go Fund Me campaign.

On Saturday, September 28, the Barley Oak restaurant on the Mandeville lakefront is hosting a $35 per person event from 2:00-5:00 in the afternoon. The fundraiser includes food, drinks and a live band. Food will include a taco bar.

Also on the 28th, Vida Jiu-Jitsu will host a silent auction with artwork and other items. The auction runs from 10:00 to noon at the business’ location, 4244 Hwy 22, Suite 9, in Mandeville.

On Sunday, Sept. 29, the Mandeville Community Center will host a fundraiser from 11:00 to 2:00. Chicken, jambalaya and salad will be served for $10 per person.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct 1-2, Walk On’s will donate 10% of proceeds to the Liberto family from 4:00 until the business closes for those days.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Domino’s will donate a portion of its proceeds on those days to the Liberto family.

On Monday, October 7, Pelican Point on Hwy 59 will donate 100% of its proceeds from the entire day’s business.

On Tuesday, the Times Grill at 1896 North Causeway Blvd will donate 40% of its proceeds for the day.

On Sunday, October 13, Bosco’s Italian Cafe at 2040 Hwy 59 will host a meatball dinner fundraiser. Meals can be picked up from 11:00 to 4:00 in the afternoon. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Bosco’s or ABC Mini Storage #1.

From now until October 7, Sticks BBQ is offering a raffle for free barbecue for a year. Each raffle ticket costs $10 and can be purchased at both locations, Hwy 22 and Hwy 59.

Blue Harbor on Hwy 190 will donate five cents from every gallon of gasoline sold from now until October 25 to the family.

Other businesses are selling items that you can purchase to show your support for Liberto with proceeds going to his family.

Speedway Printing at 2575 N. Causeway Blvd has car magnets, decals starting a $5, cash only. All Barn New at 2661 Florida Street in Mandeville is selling pallet flags for $30-$40. Sign Gypsies has Back the Blue signs for $20 that you can purchase through this link, and Ink Imprints at 841 North Collins has inVINCEible t-shirts for $20.