"Bring your lawn chairs and join us for a special concert series to celebrate the Audubon Park Conservancy presented by Bellwether Technology. Food and drink will be available to purchase. Contributions to the Conservancy directly support the annual care and improvements of Audubon Park, including ongoing needs such as lawn care, seasonal flower planting, and the protection of historic live oak trees." - audubonnatureinstitute.org
- Dates
- Sunday, September 29, 2019 - Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra Brass Quintet
- Sunday, October 6, 2019 - Loyola Faculty Jazz Ensemble
- Sunday, October 13, 2019 - New Orleans Concert Band
- Time
- 5:00pm - 6:30pm
- Address
- Newman Bandstand at Audubon Park
- Golf Club Drive
- New Orleans, LA 70118
- Donations
- Every gift to the Audubon Park Conservancy at any level is greatly appreciated.
Click here for more information about Music Under the Oaks.
"Dive into Scales & Ales, Audubon Nature Institute's exclusive annual event at the Aquarium, as we celebrate one of the most mysterious creatures of the deep: SHARKS! Enjoy beer, wine from open bars, and delicious cuisine from local restaurants. Live entertainment and a VIP Lounge aboard the Steamboat Natchez are highlights of the event as it flows throughout the Aquarium and onto the plaza overlooking the Mississippi River." - audubonnatureinstitute.org
- Friday, October 4, 2019
- Audubon Aquarium of the Americas
- 1 Canal Street,
- New Orleans, LA 70130
- Times
- 7:00pm-11:00pm: VIP Early Access (Includes Sponsor and Patron Tickets)
- 8:00pm-11:00pm: General Admittance
- Must be at least 21 years of age to attend Scales & Ales.
- Rain or Shine
- Restaurants & Bars
- Entertainment
- Tickets:
- Sponsor Tickets:
- Jammin' Jellyfish Sponsor: $4,000
- Groovin' Gator Sponsor: $2,500
- Boogie-Down Barracuda Sponsor: $1,000
- Member discounts are not available.
- Patron Tickets:
- Rockin' Ray Patron: $500
- Parrotfish Patron: $125
- General Tickets:
- Audubon Institute Members: $65
- Non-Audubon Institute Members: $75
Click here for more information about Scales & Ales.
"Join us for the 15th Annual Celebración Latina presented by Pan-American Life Insurance Group and sponsored in part by the Roger Thayer Stone Center for Latin American Studies. There will be live music from Latin American musicians, authentic Latin American cuisine from local restaurants and fun crafts for the kids at Audubon Zoo’s Capital One Bank Stage and Field. It’s a special day dedicated to celebrating a special New Orleans community." - audubonnatureinstitute.org
- Sunday, October 6, 2019
- Audubon Zoo
- Capital One Bank Stage and Field
- 6500 Magazine St.
- New Orleans, LA 70118
- 11:00am - 4:00pm
- Free Tickets with admission to the zoo
- Music
- DJ Sosa on 1's & 2's
- Moyuba
- ManzaNota
- Blake amos
- Treces Del Sur
- Food
- Felipe's Taqueria
- Celina's
Click here for more information about Celebración Latina.
For more information about the Audubon Zoo, please visit their website.
Audubon Zoo
- 6500 Magazine St.
- New Orleans, LA 70118