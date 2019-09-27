Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Music Under the Oaks

"Bring your lawn chairs and join us for a special concert series to celebrate the Audubon Park Conservancy presented by Bellwether Technology. Food and drink will be available to purchase. Contributions to the Conservancy directly support the annual care and improvements of Audubon Park, including ongoing needs such as lawn care, seasonal flower planting, and the protection of historic live oak trees." - audubonnatureinstitute.org

Dates Sunday, September 29, 2019 - Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra Brass Quintet Sunday, October 6, 2019 - Loyola Faculty Jazz Ensemble Sunday, October 13, 2019 - New Orleans Concert Band

Time 5:00pm - 6:30pm

Address Newman Bandstand at Audubon Park Golf Club Drive New Orleans, LA 70118

Donations Every gift to the Audubon Park Conservancy at any level is greatly appreciated.



Scales and Ales

"Dive into Scales & Ales, Audubon Nature Institute's exclusive annual event at the Aquarium, as we celebrate one of the most mysterious creatures of the deep: SHARKS! Enjoy beer, wine from open bars, and delicious cuisine from local restaurants. Live entertainment and a VIP Lounge aboard the Steamboat Natchez are highlights of the event as it flows throughout the Aquarium and onto the plaza overlooking the Mississippi River." - audubonnatureinstitute.org

Friday, October 4, 2019

Audubon Aquarium of the Americas 1 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA 70130

Times 7:00pm-11:00pm: VIP Early Access (Includes Sponsor and Patron Tickets) 8:00pm-11:00pm: General Admittance

Must be at least 21 years of age to attend Scales & Ales.

Rain or Shine

Restaurants & Bars

Entertainment

Tickets: Sponsor Tickets: Jammin' Jellyfish Sponsor: $4,000 Groovin' Gator Sponsor: $2,500 Boogie-Down Barracuda Sponsor: $1,000 Member discounts are not available. Patron Tickets: Rockin' Ray Patron: $500 Parrotfish Patron: $125 Member discounts are not available. General Tickets: Audubon Institute Members: $65 Non-Audubon Institute Members: $75



Celebración Latina