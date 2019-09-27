‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 16 debuted and people have feelings

Editor’s note: This story contains spoilers about episode one of “Grey’s Anatomy” Season 16.

“Grey’s Anatomy” has returned to play with our emotions.

The hit ABC drama debuted it’s new season Thursday night and it was a lot.

From Amelia Shepherd (played by Caterina Scorsone) using her date with Atticus Lincoln a.k.a. Dr. Link (Chris Carmack) to float the idea of a three-way, to Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) facing the threat of losing her medical license, there was plenty of “OMG” moments.

But what seemed to really mess up social media was the revelation that Amelia might be pregnant — which of course was not the kind of threesome she was envisioning.

“Omg the new episode of grey’s anatomy… amelia… sweetie,” one person tweeted.

Character Jo Karev (Camilla Luddington) also got some major support from husband Alex (Justin Chambers) after she checked into a psychiatric facility for 30 days to deal with her issues.

He dropped to one knee and proposed to her all over again.

“Marry me again, please,” Alex said. “I don’t want an out. You offered me an out.”

All together now – Awwwww!

During the episode Luddington was over on Twitter answering questions from viewers and offered up her own commentary about the possible Amelia baby news.

“And omg… Amelia!!!!!!!! #GreysAnatomy,” the actress tweeted.