FNF Scholar Athlete: Tyler Nichol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Marrero, La. -- Archbishop Shaw quarterback, Tyler Nichol, expects nothing less than perfection-- in the classroom and on the field.

"It's very important," Nichol said. "Ever since grades actually meant something it was instilled in me to get straight As. That's what I strive for every day and then on the field you strive to do your best every time and win. That's the main goal-- to win."

"I think Tyler does a great job in the classroom," said Shaw Head Football Coach Tommy Connors. "You never have to worry about him. He expects As and does what it takes to get As. I think a lot of what he expects of himself during the school day carries over to football and everything that he does, baseball included. He expects to do well and does whatever's necessary to do well."

Tyler is a 3-year starter at quarterback for Shaw, while maintaining a 4.37 GPA. By setting a high standard for himself in every aspect of his life, he's a natural leader on the team.

"He's a no-nonsense type of guy," Connors said. "So if others make mistakes he doesn't spend much time on it but he does tell them, 'Hey, run it like this. Do it this way. This is how it's expected.' He can do that because he takes it personal himself to do things the right way so it does carry some weight."

"I try and be vocal every day, running around on the field and get the energy going," Nichol said. "Even sometimes just a non-vocal leader. That goes a long way too."

Tyler Nichol of Archbishop Shaw. This week's Scholar Athlete. Brought to you by your Southern Quality Ford Dealers.