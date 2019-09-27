Cooking with Taylor: The Beatles Favorite Recipes!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - This month marks 55 years since the Beatles came to town. Let's take a trip back to 1964 to try some of their favorite foods!

How does that Beatles song go? "Can't Buy Me Lunch?" No, that's what you get when you love the Beatles, but you're also craving something yummy. We all know it's actually "Can't Buy Me Love," but Lunch sounds a little better after making some of John, Paul, George And Ringo's favorite treats.

We're going back to 1964 to try these delicious snacks on "Cooking with Taylor!"

Jam Butties

Two slices crusty bread

Butter

Raspberry Jam

Spread a thick layer of butter on one slice, then with a thick layer of raspberry jam.

Top with another slice of generously buttered bread and enjoy!

Beatle Burger

Beef, ground

Egg, raw

An onion, sliced into half-moons

Tomato, cut into wedges

Lettuce

Egg, hard-boiled

Seasoning

Mix ground beef with seasoning, and egg. Shape into a burger patty and saute on each side.

Cut the hard-boiled egg into slices, use two for the eyes.

Add a half-moon onion for the mouth, two tomato wedges for the ears, and lettuce as hair.

