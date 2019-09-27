Cooking with Taylor: The Beatles Favorite Recipes!

NEW ORLEANS - This month marks 55 years since the Beatles came to town. Let's take a trip back to 1964 to try some of their favorite foods!

How does that Beatles song go? "Can't Buy Me Lunch?" No, that's what you get when you love the Beatles, but you're also craving something yummy. We all know it's actually "Can't Buy Me Love," but Lunch sounds a little better after making some of John, Paul, George And Ringo's favorite treats.

We're going back to 1964 to try these delicious snacks on "Cooking with Taylor!"

Jam Butties
Two slices crusty bread
Butter
Raspberry Jam

Spread a thick layer of butter on one slice, then with a thick layer of raspberry jam.
Top with another slice of generously buttered bread and enjoy!

Beatle Burger
Beef, ground
Egg, raw
An onion, sliced into half-moons
Tomato, cut into wedges
Lettuce
Egg, hard-boiled
Seasoning

Mix ground beef with seasoning, and egg. Shape into a burger patty and saute on each side.
Cut the hard-boiled egg into slices, use two for the eyes.
Add a half-moon onion for the mouth, two tomato wedges for the ears, and lettuce as hair.

If you decide to try these Beatles favorites at home, be sure to tag me @taylorfeingold in all your photos, and let me know what you think!

