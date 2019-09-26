× One killed, three injured in helicopter crash at Fort Polk

VERNON PARISH, LA – The deadly Fort Polk helicopter crash happened early Thursday morning.

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards released the following statement on the helicopter crash at Fort Polk that killed one soldier and injured three others, all of whom were members of the 1-5 Aviation Regiment.

“Our hearts are heavy after learning of this morning’s tragic crash and the loss of one soldier who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country and our state. We can never fully repay these the soldiers for their brave service,” Gov. Edwards said. “The men and women of Fort Polk play a critical role in the readiness of our armed forces, and we are praying for their entire community. Donna and I ask the people of Louisiana to please join their prayers to ours for the deceased soldier, those injured and their families during this difficult time.”