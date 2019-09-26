NOLA’s Barrows Catfish victorious in national restaurant competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- It looks like more than just the folks in New Orleans love Barrow's Catfish! The family-owned Carrollton eatery recently won the $10,000 top prize in the Food Network's Family Restaurant Rival contest.

Owner Deidre Barrow Johnson says that her family is used to the pressures of a popular restaurant, but adding the TV element in Los Angeles, where the show was shot took things up a notch.

"The cameras, the lights, the timing, our emotions was just all over the place. It was just really really a great experience. Catfish is always king. We cannot change that recipe. If we have to change it, Barrow's will never exist without that catfish," said Johnson.

To check out that tasty catfish, head over to Barrow's Catfish at 8300 Earhart Blvd. They're open 7 days a week.