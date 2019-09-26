Miss Vera’s Grave story lives on in a new short book

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- One of the reminders of the helplessness after Hurricane Katrina is the memorial to the woman named Vera, who's body was found on Jackson Avenue.

Vera Smith lived near Jackson Ave., and after the storm she was walking to a store when she was killed by a hit and run driver.

News With a Twist anchor LBJ had the chance to talk to famed artist Simon and author Yvonne Perret the author of a new book about Vera and the memorial.

Perret says, "I really like this story because Katrina was such a big thing that affected so many people, but this was the story of one person, the story of one person just a regular New Orleanian walking around try to get through the days after Katrina and what happened to her."

Years ago, the artist Simon was asked by the previous owners of the building on the corner of Jackson Ave. and Magazine St. to erect a memorial to Miss Vera, and often folks stop by to ask about the memorial.

"The neighborhood changed- before they know the story of Vera. Now, since one year I can see no more people that know too much. People who know Vera more and more, they are dead," said Simon.

The new book entitled "The Story of Miss Vera's Grave" makes it easy to tell that story and the book also comes with a small replica poster of Simon's tribute.

"We wanted to publish something that told the complete story without being too big," said Perret.

You can purchase "The Story of Miss Vera's Grave" at Simon of New Orleans, 1028 Jackson Ave.