Like a jaguar. Watch this amazing kid swim across the finish line

MANDEVILLE - She does not wish she had been born a fish.

No way.

Why's that?

Because as WGNO News with a Twist features reporter Wild Bill Wood finds out, she has actually become a fish!

Now she's swimmingly amazing as one of Wild Bill's Amazing Kids.

She goes for it.

At least three times a week for about an hour and a half.

With help from her teacher, Coach Taylor Wall.

She's 20-year-old Hannah LaCour.

Wild Bill asks her, "how fast do you swim?

Hannah answers, "like a jaguar."

Hannah's on the team from JoJo's Hope where New Orleans kids like Hannah make a big splash.

Wild Bill asks Hannah, "you have Down Syndrome?"

Actually, it's her ABILITIES that fill your heart and Hannah's bedroom with awards.

Wild Bill asks her, "how many gold medals do you have?"

Hannah answers, "a lot, too many to count.

She can always count on Coach Taylor.

Coach Taylor Wall says, "I think Hannah serves as an inspiration for anyone who might struggle with not believing in themselves or their abilities."

Hannah LaCour will jump out of the pull and into college and study criminal justice.

She plans to become a cop.

A good cop.

Living life the way she swims.

Forever, in the fast lane.